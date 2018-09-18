Kids safe mode, voice command for apps and more coming to Sky Q soon

Netflix isn’t the only new feature coming to Sky Q soon. It’s also getting a boatload of improvements, including a safe mode for kids.

The mode will work just like the Kids app on Sky Q. It pulls profiles from the Sky Q box, and makes the menu a walled garden, meaning little ‘uns can only access age-appropriate content. To unlock it, you’ll have to enter a PIN.

That means adults can leave the room safe in the knowledge that their kids won’t see anything untoward.

That lands sometime next year, but there are more improvements landing this autumn. Voice command for apps, for example, which lets you bring up apps just by saying their name while holding down the voice search button. Say Spotify, or YouTube, for example, and they’ll open in seconds.

The next release will see genres based on your viewing habits, too. This is currently limited to Sky Cinema and Sky Store, but will be rolled out to other genres soon. And you’ll get the ability to filter recordings, so you can jump straight to your entertainment recordings without having to sift through what the kids recorded.

These other improvements will come sometime between now and Christmas. Sky has also confirmed that voice search will work within Netflix on Sky Q at some point next year.