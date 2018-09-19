Now TV launches Sky Sports Mobile Month Pass

Now TV has launched a new sports pass, this one exclusively for use on your mobile. The Sky Sports Mobile Month Pass costs £5.99 a month, and brings you Premier League football as well as select other sports to your mobile.

Your £5.99 gets you access to Sky Sports Premier League, which shows Sky’s Premier League matches. It also gets you Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Arena – two channels that show a selection of sports that don’t have their own dedicated Sky Sports channels. These include rugby union and league, boxing, NFL, darts and WWE.

The pass works only on smartphones and can’t be streamed to a TV or computer monitor. It’s compatible with iOS and Android devices that support the Now TV app.

It's a lot cheaper than the Sky Sports Month Pass which works on TVs. That costs £33.99 a month.

It’s available now from Now TV.