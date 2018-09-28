What’s on Sky/Now TV in October

Netflix is now available through Sky Q and Now TV, but there’s plenty to watch apart from the world’s biggest streaming service.

Such as? A new comedy from Romesh Ranganathan, a tranche of new superhero series, Hollywood blockbusters, tennis tourneys and of course the Premier League rumbles on. Check out this lot.

Get Out

Available now

This Oscar-winning horror is worth another watch around Halloween. But it’s not just about scares – this has a timely social message too about race in America. It’s part of Sky’s Halloween celebrations with two pop-up channels showing classics like The Thing, The Exorcist, Ghostbusters and Coraline.

ATP World Tour

Available 1st October

The action doesn’t let up, as the biggest names in tennis continue the ATP World Tour. The Chinese and Japanese Opens start on the 1st, followed by tournaments in Moscow, Stockholm, Vienna, Basel and Paris. Busy month.

Downsizing

Available 5th October

This is quite literally a story about the little man. In a world where people can be shrunk to just five inches tall, Paul Safranek (Matt Damon) goes small and moves into a mini resort where he meets ageing Serbian playboy Dusan (Christoph Waltz) and dissident Vietnamese refugee Ngoc Lan Tran (Hong Chau). A thoughtful sci-fi satire from Alexander Payne (director of Sideways).

Black Panther

Available 12th October

More superhero frolics, this time of a more socially conscious kind. Chadwick Boseman stars as the African king-turned-superheo T’Challa, who has to protect his homeland of Wakanda from being pillaged by crazed arms dealer Ulysses Klaus (Andy Serkis) and mysterious mercenary Erik Killmonger (Michael B Jordan). It won critical acclaim, and earned over $1 billion at the box office – the most ever for a film by a black director.

Landscape Artist of the Year 2018

Available 16th October

Frank Skinner has gone, and in steps Stephen Mangan on presenting duties, alongside Dame Joan Bakewell. Returning judges Kathleen Soriano, Tai Shan Schierenberg and Kate Bryan will pick their way through 48 new contestants, all vying to be the landscape artist of the year. This series will cover more miles than ever before, trekking from the Scottish Highlands to the Kent coast in search of inspiring landscapes.

The Flash

Available 18th October

Series five of the CW’s fast-running superhero sees Grant Gustin return to the red spandex outfit as The Flash (or Barry Allen, when he’s in his civvies). Series four ended by revealing Mystery Girl’s identity, and series five promises to pick up where that left off. The theme? Legacy, apparently. It will focus on Barry’s struggle to find out what’s more important – being The Flash, or being a good father. So like a lot of us, he’s struggling to strike a good work/life balance.

Manchester United vs Chelsea

Available 20th October

Jose Mourinho returns to Stamford Bridge in charge of Chelsea’s arch rivals Man United. And he’s sure not to get a hero’s welcome. At time of writing, Chelsea were four places clear of Man U, and will surely be hoping to stretch that gap. Kick off is at 12:30pm.

Supergirl

Available 22nd October

Melissa Benoist reprises her role as Supergirl in series four – she’ll be joined by new cast members Jesse Rath as Braniac 5/Brainy and April Parker Jones as Colonel Haley. This series sees a rise in anti-alien sentiment, with the subtext being the battle between hope and fear. A metaphor for fears over migration? Possibly. You’ll have to watch it to know for sure.

SEAL Team

Available 23rd October

The team have survived their operations in Jalalabad, but there’s no rest for the wicked in series two. Jason (David Boreanaz) and his fellow SEALs (the members of the Navy’s elite force, rather than the fish-eating aquatic mammals) might be back at home, but they’ve still got work to do, and a perilous mission on an oil rig is about to tear them from their family duties once more.

Arrow

Available 30th October

Believe it or not, Arrow is now up to its seventh series. Oliver, Felicity, Diggle, Mr. Terrific and the rest of the gang are back, rejoined by Roy Harper/Arsenal. It starts with Oliver in prison, accompanied by the various villains he helped incarcerate over the years. Not a comfortable place to be. But we’re sure he won’t stay there for long. Someone has also been spotted running around in the Green Arrow suit, but it’s not clear who…

The Reluctant Landlord

Available 30th October

Romesh Ranganathan is already standing in for Jack Whitehall on Sky One’s A League of Their Own, and now he’s propping up the bar in his own sitcom. The premise is simple: after his father dies, Ranganathan inherits his pub, which he really doesn’t want to run. But incredibly, it’s based in truth – Ranganathan’s late father really did bequeath him a pub, knowing how much he would hate to run it. Comedian Nick Helm plays Ranganathan’s friend, while Sian Gibson plays his wife.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Available 31st October

The ragtag band of superheroes is back for a fourth series. This time round the line-up comprises Sara Lance/White Canary (played by Caity Lotz), Ray Palmer/Atom (Brandon Routh), Mick Rory/Heatwave (Dominic Purcell), Nate Heywood/Steel (Nick Zano) and Zari Tomaz (Tala Ashe). This season, time has become infested with fugitives, and it’s up to the Legends to sort them out.