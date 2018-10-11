Apple’s original shows could be free if you own an Apple device

Apple’s long-awaited TV streaming service could have one crucial advantage over Netflix: the price. While Netflix starts at £5.99 a month, Apple’s alternative could be free, as long as you own an Apple device, that is.

That’s according to a report from CNBC. Its sources claim Apple’s offering will come via a refreshed TV app that will offer Apple’s original shows for free, alongside pay-for channels from the likes of US networks HBO and Starz.

A paid-for service could still be in the pipeline, but it wouldn’t arrive until a later date.

We recently heard that Apple was only commissioning family-friendly shows for its service. These could serve as the bedrock, with more adult fare housed in a pay version.

Free shows will please Apple customers everywhere, though they may be reluctant to shell out for racier content. Of course, a lot depends on what that content is and how much of it there is.

While Apple is primarily a hardware company, it’s increasingly reliant on software and services to keep customers locked in to its ecosystem. A TV streaming service would go some way to keeping the fans happy, especially if it – or a version of it – is free.

Source: CNBC