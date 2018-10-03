New Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K looks better than ever

Amazon has announced a new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, and it comes with an all-new Alexa Voice Remote. This is the first streaming stick to support both Dolby Vision and HDR+ – two visual formats that makes video look more lifelike than ever.

Amazon claims the new device is more than 80 per cent more powerful than the standard Fire TV Stick. Inside is a new quad-core, 1.7GHz processor – in English, that means faster load times and smoother streaming.

The new remote has the Alexa personal assistant on board to help you find shows – all you have to do is ask. Like previous Fire TV Sticks, it can pair with an Echo smart speaker to be controlled from afar using your voice.

The remote has dedicated power, volume and mute buttons to give you more control. It can also be used to control your TV, soundbar and receiver, as long as they’re compatible.

The new Fire TV Stick costs £49.99, and comes with the Alexa Voice Remote. The Alexa Voice Remote will also be sold separately for £29.99. Both go on sale on 14th November, and are available to pre-order now.