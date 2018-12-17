Now TV slashes Sky Sports Pass by 60%

Now TV’s Sky Sports Pass has been heavily reduced. From 21st December, you can grab the Sky Sports Month Pass for £12.99 – it usually costs £33.99.

The deal is meant to coincide with the PDC World Darts Championship, even though the tournament actually started last Thursday. But the tournament finishes on New Year’s Day, so the pass will let you watch its final stages.

The tournament sees 96 of the world’s best darts players compete for supremacy. The prize? The Sid Waddell Trophy, not to mention a prize fund of £2.5 million.

This year’s tourney is the swan song of the legendary Raymond van Barneveld. Will he end his career as champion? Or will Rob Cross deny him yet again?

Games start at 12:30 and 7:30pm daily.

Now TV is a way to watch Sky’s content without being tied into a long contract. It lets you watch on your phone too, so you can stream the action live while away from the TV.