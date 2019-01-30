Amazon announces Sergio Ramos docu-series

Amazon is making a documentary series about Sergio Ramos, the captain of both Real Madrid and the Spanish national football team.

The eight-episode Spanish-language series will give an insight into the daily life of world football megastar Sergio Ramos. It’ll show what it takes to be an elite footballer, as well as Ramos’ private family moments.

While it promises to focus on football, it will also shine a light on Ramos’ personal life, including his family, his Andalusian roots and his passion for tattoos. It will also highlight his legacy, from his beginnings in Seville to his captaincy of the Spanish national team and Real Madrid.

“I'm excited to be able to show football fans what it takes to be a professional athlete, the responsibility of wearing Real Madrid’s and Spain's armband and how to juggle that with a normal personal life,” Ramos said. “I think that anyone who is devoted to his profession can feel reflected in the series and there is no better partner to do so than Amazon Prime Video.”

Georgia Brown, director of European originals at Amazon Prime Video, added: “We are incredibly excited to bring this exclusive project with Sergio Ramos to Prime members and football fans all over the world. It is a fantastic addition to our Prime Video programming slate in Spain. We’re sure our customers will love seeing Sergio in these unique and private moments on and off the field.”

The series will premiere at some point this year.

Amazon has previous when it comes to footballing documentaries. It previously made All or Nothing, focussing on Premier League champions Manchester City.