Amazon drops trailer for American Gods season 2

Amazon has released the trailer for the second series of American Gods.

Based on Neil Gaiman’s novel of the same name, it tells of a war brewing between Old Gods (traditional gods of mythological roots) and New Gods (those born of the modern loves of money, technology, media, celebrity and drugs).

Series two sees the battle move towards crisis point, as the case is made for all-out war. A council at the House on the Rock explodes into chaos, sending both Old and New Gods in quests across America to converge on Cairo, Illinois.

It stars Ian McShane (Lovejoy, Deadwood), Emily Browning, Crispin Glover, Orlando Jones, Yetide Badaki and Bruce Langley.

It will launch on Amazon Prime Video on 11th March, a day after it airs on the Starz channel in the US.