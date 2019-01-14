Amazon Fire TV passes 30 million users

Amazon’s Fire TV device now has more than 30 million users around the world, making it one of the most popular streaming devices around.

This number could shoot up in the coming weeks. According to Marc Whitten, head of the Fire TV division at Amazon, some people who bought Fire TVs over Christmas might not have set them up yet, and hence they will not have been included in those numbers.

There has been a big increase in the number of Fire TVs recently. In October last year, Amazon announced there were about 25 million active Fire TV devices. Which means more than 5 million have been added in the last three months alone.

Roku, one of Amazon’s competitors for streaming eyeballs, recently announced it had more than 27 million active accounts. In the last three months of last year, it streamed over 7 billion hours of content.

Amazon’s Fire TV family includes the standard Fire TV, the Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Cube.

