Apple’s iTunes app coming to Samsung’s 2019 TVs

Samsung’s new TVs will come with its arch rival Apple’s iTunes app preinstalled. It’s the first time iTunes will be available on anything other than Apple hardware, and is a surprising move, especially considering the acrimonious history between the two companies.

It means viewers will be able to access iTunes on their TV without requiring an Apple TV streaming box.

The app will let Samsung TV owners watch their library of iTunes TV shows and films and buy new content.

The TVs will also have AirPlay 2 built in. This is a wireless technology that allows video and audio to be streamed from Apple devices like iPhones and iPads.

“We look forward to bringing the iTunes and AirPlay 2 experience to even more customers around the world through Samsung Smart TVs, so iPhone, iPad and Mac users have yet another way to enjoy all their favourite content on the biggest screen in their home,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of internet software and services.

Apple has previously locked down its services to be accessible only on its own devices. Perhaps its recent iPhone sales slump has persuaded it to change tack. Still, Samsung is a surprising choice of launch partner. The two firms are fierce competitors in the smartphone space, and have a fractious history of legal battles concerning patents. But with Samsung being the largest TV manufacturer in the world, this seems like a marriage of convenience.