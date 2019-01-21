Apple’s new film reunites Bill Murray and Sophia Coppola

Apple is working on a film that will reunite the Lost in Translation duo of actor Bill Murray and director Sophia Coppola.

The two will team up for a father-daughter comedy called On the Rocks.

It’s about a young mother (Rashida Jones) who reconnects with her larger-than-life playboy father (Murray) on an adventure through New York.

In 2003’s Lost in Translation, Murray played a jaded film star who had a short-lived but intense relationship with a bored photographer’s wife (Scarlett Johansson).

Murray earned an Oscar nomination for the role, which established his status as a serious actor. Coppola won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

On the Rocks is the first film to come from Apple’s deal with A24, the US distributor behind Ex Machina and Moonlight. It’s part of Apple’s reported £3 billion push into original content in a bid to take on Netflix in the streaming space.

Other original programming from Apple includes a new Amazing Stories series from Steven Spielberg and new series from Damien Chazelle (La La Land) and M Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense).

The firm’s TV streaming service – which will house the lion’s share of its original content – is slated to launch in the first half of this year.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter