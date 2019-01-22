Apple signs deal for documentaries from Ron Howard

Apple will have first dibs on new documentaries from Ron Howard’s production company Imagine Documentaries. That means the firm will have first refusal on the company’s offerings.

Imagine is best known for its music documentaries on big-name acts like The Beatles, Jay-Z and Katy Perry. But it also has a social conscience, with upcoming projects tackling such thorny topics as women’s issues and modern fatherhood.

It’s the latest sign that Apple is becoming increasingly serious about its own plans for original content. It recently signed up a new film from Sophia Coppola and Bill Murray, and has upcoming projects from such industry heavyweights as Steven Spielberg, Damian Chazelle (La La Land) and M Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense).

Apple will launch its own TV and film streaming service at some point this year, presumably once it has enough original content to make it a real rival to Netflix. According to CEO Tim Cook, the firm will offer new services in the first half of this year, which are widely thought to include the streaming service.

