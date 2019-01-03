Black Mirror season 5 delayed due to interactive episode Bandersnatch

A feature-length episode of Black Mirror landed on Netflix just before the new year, the first in the series to be an interactive, choose-your-own adventure style in which the viewer decides what happens next. But it’s ended up delaying the rest of the series.

Executive producer and co-creator Annabel Jones said that the episode took such an “enormous” amount of work it ended up pushing back the rest of series five.

All Netflix has said is that series five will arrive in 2019, with no more specifics when.

We could be in for quite a lengthy delay. According to one report, the Bandersnatch episode alone took a year to make. Previous series have aired around a year apart as well, so fans might have to wait until the tail end of 2019 to see the rest of series five.

Bandersnatch arrived at the end of last year, and appeared to be a standalone episode. Which isn’t surprising, considering it runs to the length of a feature film. We just didn’t realise it would end up delaying the whole of series five.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter