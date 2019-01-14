Game of Thrones season 8 to land in April

At last, we have a launch date for the final series of Game of Thrones. Season eight of the fantasy epic will start on 14th April, US broadcaster HBO has revealed.

Usually, Sky simulcasts each episode with a repeat the next day at a more reasonable hour for us Brits. In the UK, it airs on Sky Atlantic, which is also available via Now TV.

HBO announced the news in a trailer.

The trailer sees Jon Snow and Sansa and Arya Stark delve into the crypts of their ancestral home Winterfell. There they see statues of themselves among those of deceased members of the Stark family, hinting at an untimely demise for the trio.

The presence of the White Walkers is also suggested.

Series eight will comprise six feature-length episodes. It will include “the most sustained action sequence ever made for television or film”, according to a recent report.

Series eight won’t be the last we see from the world of Thrones. A host of spinoffs are in the works all set in the same universe, including a prequel series starring Naomi Watts.