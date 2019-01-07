Here’s a first look at Helen Mirren in Sky’s Catherine the Great

Sky has released the first image of Helen Mirren in the title role of its upcoming drama Catherine the Great.

The show is a period drama following the latter years of the Empress’ reign. A joint production with US broadcaster HBO, it also features Jason Clarke as Russian general Grigory Potemkin (also pictured).

The pair are pictured on location in Russia. The four-part series also filmed in historic venues and palaces in Latvia and Lithuania.

It has some heavyweight talent behind it in terms of historical drama. It’s written by Nigel Williams (Elizabeth I) and directed by The Crown’s Philip Martin.

The story focusses on Catherine’s passionate affair with Potemkin amid a backdrop of scandal, intrigue and conflict. It’s a story of the pair’s obsessive love for each other and their country as they overcome their adversaries and make Russia one of the great world powers of the 18th century.

It will air on Sky Atlantic (and Now TV) sometime this year.