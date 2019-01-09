LG’s rollable TV will go on sale this year

LG debuted its roll-up TV this time last year, but now the concept is becoming reality. The South Korean firm has announced its futuristic telly will go on sale this year. If you haven’t seen it before, check out the video.

Called the LG Signature OLED TV R, it’s a 65-inch 4K monster that rolls down like a scroll into a base unit. That means you can unfurl it at will, then fold it away and not have a room that’s dominated by a massive screen.

It takes about 10 seconds to come out in its entirety, and the mechanism is whisper quiet. You can also pop out only about a quarter of the screen in Line Mode, giving you music controls and the option to control your smart home gadgets.

LG has added a 100-watt Dolby Atmos speaker into the base, giving you plenty of grunt in the audio department.

As you’d expect, it won’t come cheap. LG has only said it will come at “premium level”, but expect to pay at least £10,000 when it lands in the spring.