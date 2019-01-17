NBCUniversal’s new streaming service to come to UK Sky customers

US media company NBCUniversal will launch its own streaming service next year, and it will be available to watch on Sky in the UK.

At least, the free, ad-supported version will be. In the US, a paid-for version will also be available free of adverts, and will cost $12.99 a month. There’s no word if that version will be available to UK viewers.

The service will offer original programmes as well as the company’s catalogue of licensed titles. These will include 30 Rock and The Good Place. But don’t expect to see everything from NBC’s back catalogue up for grabs. 90s hits Friends and ER may have aired on NBC, but are technically owned by Warner Bros., so might not be available.

NBCUniversal is joining a crowded streaming space. Warner Bros., AT&T and Disney are all launching their own streaming services this year, relying on their own content catalogues and original offerings to catch viewers’ eyeballs.

More information on the service is expected during a call by parent company Comcast to investors on 23rd January.

Source: CNBC