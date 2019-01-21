Netflix reaches 140m subscribers worldwide

Netflix now has over 139 million customers. The firm announced the landmark stat in an earnings call.

The streaming service added 8.8 million new subscribers in the last three months of last year.

Netflix claims it now accounts for 10 per cent of all TV viewing the in the US, a staggering figure that shows not only its dominance in the streaming market, but also how it’s taking viewers away from traditional TV channels.

Netflix also released viewing figures for some of its biggest recent hits. Usually, the streaming service doesn’t disclose viewership numbers.

Sandra Bullock thriller Bird Box was watched by 80 million households in its first four weeks after release. Spanish drama Elite notched up 20 million household views in its first four weeks, while Netflix estimates that You and Sex Education will be watched by 40 million households each within their first four weeks.

Netflix’s original content represents the “vast majority” of its most popular shows.

CEO Reed Hastings was keen to reassure investors during the call. He downplayed the rising competition from the likes of HBO, Hulu and Disney (which will launch its Disney+ streaming service towards the end of this year).

In fact, Hastings claimed that a well-known videogame was more of a competitor than rival streaming services. “We compete with (and lose to) Fortnite more than HBO,” he said a letter to investors.

However, the streaming service raised prices in the US last week, which analysts suggest could presage a slowdown in subscriber numbers.

Source: Netflix