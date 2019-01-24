Netflix renews The Kominsky Method

Netflix has greenlit a second series of The Kominsky Method. The news comes shortly after the comedy’s success at the Golden Globes.

The series won best actor in a musical or comedy (Michael Douglas) and best musical or comedy series.

Production on the new series will start later this month, with Douglas, Alan Arkin and other cast members reprising their roles. It will comprise eight episodes.

There’s no word on when it will be available to stream.

Netflix is hungry for major awards this year. For the first time, it has a nominee for the best picture Oscar in the form of Spanish-language film Roma. In all, the film garnered 10 Oscar nominations.

The streaming service is spreading far and wide, with 140 million customers around the globe. But it’s had a testy relationship with the motion picture industry. The film industry decried what it saw as tokenism on Netflix’s part, when the streaming service released its original films in cinemas in order to be eligible for major awards. It’s even been banned from some major competitions like Cannes.

A major win like a best picture Oscar would undoubtedly give it some big-time clout in Hollywood.

