Netflix rumoured to be making a Resident Evil TV series

Netflix is rumoured to be making yet another original TV series, this one based on a video game. Resident Evil will apparently be set in the same world as the long-running survival horror game. It will reportedly “expand the Resident Evil universe and deepen the existing mythology”.

Resident Evil started life on the original PlayStation back in 1996. Set in a mysterious country house that became infiltrated by zombies, it created the genre of survival horror, and owes much to the films of George Romero.

The game led to multiple sequels and spinoffs, as well as a franchise of feature films. A remake of Resident Evil 2 – widely agreed to be the best game instalment – recently landed on the PS4, Xbox One and PC.

German production company Constantin Film is developing the TV series. Constantin also produced all six Resident Evil films.

The series will uncover the secrets of the shadowy Umbrella Corporation – the one responsible for the outbreak that led to people becoming zombified in the first place. It will also explore the new world order taking shape in the wake of the T-Virus.

