Netflix to air George R.R. Martin’s Nightflyers next month

Netflix will air a sci-fi series from the creator of Game of Thrones.

Nightflyers is based on a 1980s novella by George R.R. Martin, and follows a group of scientists abroad a spaceship in search of alien life in the year 2093. Martin has previously described it as “Psycho in Space”, so expect plenty of thrills.

The show aired on the SyFy channel in the US last year. Netflix has the rights to it outside the US.

When it aired, it didn’t get great reviews. But with Netflix’s global audience of millions, it could give the show a new lease of life.

The whole series lands on 1st February.