Netflix warns against doing the Bird Box challenge

Netflix has warned fans about creating memes inspired by one of its hit films.

The Bird Box challenge sees fans attempt to perform tasks while blindfolded. It was inspired by the Netflix original film which sees Sandra Bullock’s character try to find her way to safety while wearing a blindfold. If she sees the film’s villain, she will go mad and start killing people.

This has inspired countless internet users to start performing everyday tasks while blindfolded. But some have ended up in hospital, after walking into walls or straying too close to passing traffic.

Netflix warned fans of the dangers of the challenge. While not telling them not to try it for themselves, it urged them to take care.

“Can’t believe I have to say this, but PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE,” reads a tweet from the official Netflix Twitter account.

“We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl [two characters from the film] have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in hospital due to memes.”

Bird Box is based on the novel of the same name. Bullock plays Malorie, who, with her two children (referred to as Boy and Girl) must navigate their way to safety while blindfolded to avoid looking at the villains of the film.