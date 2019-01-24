Sci-fi series The Expanse will be exclusive to Amazon Prime Video

Political sci-fi series The Expanse will soon be exclusive to Amazon. From 8th February in over 200 countries worldwide (including the UK), Prime Video will be the only place to see series one to three, while series four will be a Prime Original series, and will launch sometime later this year.

The show previously aired on Syfy.

It’s based on the novels by James S. A. Corey, and is set hundreds of years in the future, when humans have colonised the solar system with the United Nations controlling Earth and an independent military power occupying Mars.

The series starts with Earth and Mars on the verge of war over a fight for air and water.

It stars Golden Globe nominee Thomas Jane (Deep Blue Sea), Oscar nominee Shohreh Asgdashloo (Star Trek: Beyond), Steve Strait (The Covenant), Dominique Tipper (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) and Wes Chatam (The Hunger Games).

It’s co-created and written by Oscar nominees Mark Fergus (Iron Man) and Hawk Ostby (Children of Men).