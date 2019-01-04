Sky commissions third series of Urban Myths

Sky’s original series Urban Myths is getting a third series.

The Emmy Award-nominated series dramatises tall tales from the world of literature and pop culture, seeing some of our most famous faces in very strange situations. Past instalments include Cary Grant and Timothy Leary taking psychedelic drugs on the set of Alfred Hitchcock’s film North by Northwest, Muhammad Ali persuading a man not to commit suicide by jumping from a ninth floor balcony, and Johnny Cash’s run-in with an Ostrich at a Nottingham hotel.

The series has attracted controversy too. The episode that saw Michael Jackson played by Joseph Fiennes was cancelled following criticism from the late singer’s daughter. That episode told the probably apocryphal tale of Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando taking a road trip from New York to LA in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks.

The new series hands the reins to students from the National Film and Television School (NFTS).

The first episode is called Bleak House Guest, and stars Stephen Mangan as Charles Dickens. It will air on Sky Arts in the spring.