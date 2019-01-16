Standard Amazon Fire TV Stick now comes with remote to control your TV

Amazon’s cheapest Fire TV Stick streaming device now comes with a remote that can control your TV.

The Alexa Voice Remote currently comes bundled with the 4K Fire TV Stick, which costs £49.99. From 23rd January, it will come packaged with the £39.99 Fire TV Stick as well.

The remote lets you use Alexa for voice-controlled smarts like searching for content or changing channels. It also has power and volume controls, so you won’t need a separate remote for your TV.

It can also control other AV equipment hooked up to your telly, like soundbars and AV receivers.

For those who already own the standard Fire TV Stick, Amazon is offering a discount on the remote. When bought separately, the remote will cost £14.99, instead of the standard £29.99.

The standard Fire TV Stick is able to stream content in high definition, while the pricier 4K version can stream in a resolution with four times as many pixels as HD.