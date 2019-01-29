Watch the first trailer for Moominvalley

Sky has released the first trailer for its upcoming kids series Moominvalley.

It’s based on the much-loved Moomin stories by Finnish-Swedish artist Tove Jansson. The 13-episode series is directed by Oscar-winner Steve Box (Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit).

It features an all-star cast. This includes Taron Egerton (as the voice of Moomintroll), Rosamund Pike (Moominmamma), Matt Berry (Moominpappa), Bel Powley (Little My), Warwich Davis (Sniff), Joe Wilkinson (Hemulen-Male), Kate Winslet (Mrs Fillyjonk), Jennifer Saunders (Mymble), Alison Steadman (Emma the Stage Rat), Will Self (The Muskrat), Rchard Ayoade (The Ghost) and Matt Lucas (Teety-Woo).

The show will air on Sky One, Sky Kids and Now TV this Easter.