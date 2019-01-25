Watch the first trailer for Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for its new comic book adaptation, The Umbrella Academy.

It’s adapted from the comic by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. The concept? A bunch of young people were all born on the same day in 1989, to mothers who weren’t pregnant before that day. Some of the children are adopted by a billionaire who nurtures their extraordinary skills and trains them to be superheroes.

When the billionaire dies, the siblings reunite to find out exactly what caused his death. And save the world in the process, as you do.

It’s not your standard superhero fare. It includes time travel, fantasy dance sequences and even a talking chimpanzee. Ellen Page and Mary J. Blige star.

Series one lands on 15th February.