Watch the new trailer for Punisher season 2

Netflix has dropped a new trailer for the second series of The Punisher.

Based on the Marvel comic book of the same name, it follows Frank Castle who assumes the alter ego of The Punisher, a vigilante crime fighter not afraid to use lethal means to achieve his ends. It’s a spinoff of Marvel’s Daredevil, which is also a Netflix series.

Series two sees Castle stepping back into the role of The Punisher after a short-lived retirement. He helps a young woman called Andy Bendix (Giorgia Whigham) who is attacked in a bar. This leads him back into confrontation with the villain Jigsaw, who he also tangled with in the first series.

Netflix recently canned three Marvel series, leaving only Jessica Jones and The Punisher. Marvel owner Disney will launch its own streaming service towards the end of this year, and speculation is rife that it will relaunch the series here. So expect this to be the last series of The Punisher on Netflix.

Series two starts on 18th January.