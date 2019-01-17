Watch the trailer for Netflix’s Velvet Buzzsaw

Netflix has released the trailer for its new film Velvet Buzzsaw.

The horror is set in LA’s art scene, portraying the gruesome outcome when “art collides with commerce”.

Jake Gyllenhaal plays art critic Morf Vandewalt, who passes judgement on everything he comes across. But when he popularises some art produced by a now-deceased neighbour, its darkness spreads to those who spend time with it. Think figures in the paintings reaching out and attacking those nearby.

It’s written and directed by Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawlers), and has an all-star cast, including Gyllenhaal, John Malkovich, Rene Russo, Toni Collette, Natalia Dyer, David Diggs, Tom Sturridge and Zawe Ashton.

It launches on 1st February.