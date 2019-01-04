What’s on Amazon Prime Video in January

January is the ideal time of year to settle in and stream a lot of films and TV shows. But what to watch?

Amazon Prime Video has plenty to offer, including a raft of its own original efforts. Such as? How about cars, harrowing dramas about addiction, dramatic comedies and cartoons for kids. Here’s what’s new this month.

Beautiful Boy

Available now

Steve Carell is best known for his comedy roles, but he’s been increasingly turning towards more dramatic turns of late. First came Foxcatcher, and now here he is in Beautiful Boy, a harrowing drama about survival, relapse and recovery in a family struggling with addiction. It also stars Timothee Chalamet, Maura Tierney and Amy Ryan. And it can be seen in cinemas too, which suggests Amazon has hopes of an award or two.

The Grand Tour series 3

Available 18th January

The boys are back for a third go round in The Grand Tour, the show that’s essentially Top Gear on steroids. This series, Richard Hammond again risks life and limb, this time by struggling to keep a Jeep on an extremely narrow bridge in Colombia, Jeremy and Abbie take on an unusual snowy challenge in Sweden, and James May plays the bagpipes in Scotland (along with driving some cars, presumably). The three also take in Detroit, Nevada, Mongolia and China along the way. All in a day’s work…

Four More Shots Please!

Available 25th January

This 10-part comedy drama focuses on the friendship of four women as they navigate work-life conflicts, relationships and the 21st-century anxieties that come with life in modern India. It aims to “reflect the voices of the generation of Indian women who are independent in mind, body and thought”. The predominantly female cast and crew includes Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo in the lead roles.

The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle

Available TBC

Rocky and Bullwinkle are a flying squirrel and talking moose, respectively. The two goofball friends are constantly finding their way into harrowing situations, but always end up saving the day. This is a reboot of the classic children’s series from the 1950s and 60s, brought up to date for the modern age. Our duo’s ambitions seemingly always dovetail with the Fearless Leader’s sinister plans to take over the world, which means they’re set on a collision course with his notorious super spies Boris and Natasha. The first half of the series aired last year, so there’s been quite a wait for the second half to drop.