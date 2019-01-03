What’s on Netflix in January

It’s January, which means it’s cold, dark and miserable. Instead of going out and braving the elements, you’re better off staying in with some good telly.

Thankfully Netflix is happy to oblige. This January it has comedies, reboots and a new series of A Series of Unfortunate Events to get your teeth into.

A Series of Unfortunate Events series 3

Available now

The show based on Lemony Snicket’s children’s books of the same name comes to a close with this, its third and final season. The seven episodes are an adaptation of the last four books in the series: The Slippery Slope, The Grim Grotto, The Penultimate Peril and The End. Neil Patrick Harris (Doogie Howser himself) plays Count Olaf with relish, while it also stars Patrick Warburton as the narrator Lemony Snicket, Malina Weissman as Violet Baudelaire and Louis Hynes as Klaus Baudelaire.

Comedians of the World

Available now

Comedians of the World is a new series showcasing the best and emerging stand-ups from all over the globe. From the USA, there’s Neal Brennan, Nicole Byer, Chris D’Elia and Nick Swardson, from Brazil you’ve got Mhel Marrer, Afonso Padilha and Thiago Ventura, while from India there’s Atul Khatri, Aditi Mittal and Amit Tandon. Other regions include Mexico, France, Germany and the Middle East. Netflix has some pedigree when it comes to stand-up, signing legendary comedians like Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock, so this should be one to watch out for.

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

Available now

A show about tidying up? That’s right. But this is Marie Kondo, the woman who’s turned tidying up into something of a life philosophy. A makeover show of sorts, this sees Kondo visit people in their homes and help them on their mission to make – and keep – the house clean. Central to her mission: Does it spark joy? If not, throw it out. That’s her theory anyway – for the rest of us, it would leave some pretty bare households.

Sex Education

Available January 11th

Gillian Anderson plays a sex therapist whose teenage son decides to set up a sex therapy clinic at his high school. It sounds like a 1980s comedy along the lines of Porky’s or Meetballs, but the presence of Anderson should help it rise above that. In fact, from the trailer, it looks a lot more uplifting than the premise suggests. Let’s see if it can pull it off (no pun intended).

Trigger Warning

Available 18th January

Rapper, actor and activist Michael Render (aka Killer Mike) fronts this docuseries examining social taboos and conformity. As he himself says: “Trigger Warning is about examining cultural taboos and giving viewers the space to examine the ‘what ifs’ and ‘why nots’ that limit how some people move and operate in the world. In six episodes, we explore the human condition using nontraditional approaches. Not everyone will agree with my methods (and some of what we’re putting out is f***ing crazy), but this show is about embracing your freedom to challenge societal expectations and conformity. This show is if an anarchist determined the status quo.” You have been warned.

Carmen Sandiego

Available 18th January

This is a reboot of the classic TV show that was based on the hugely successful videogame franchise. Split into two parts (Carmen’s enigmatic past that led to her life of crime, and her present-day heists happening all over the world), the animated series stars Gina Rodriguez as Carmen (she will also star in a live-action Carmen Sandiego film for Netflix later in the year). Expect it to be as educational as it is entertaining.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt series 4

Available 25th January

The first half of this series actually premiered all the way back in the summer, so it’s been quite a wait for the second half to land. It sees Kimmy learning the ways of the workplace as she toils away at her office job. This being Kimmy, it involves plenty of misunderstandings, including a sexual harassment suit being filed against her. This is the final series, so make the most of Kimmy, Titus and the gang while you can.