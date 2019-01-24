You can now share your Netflix viewing habits on Instagram Stories

You can now share what you’re watching on Netflix via Instagram Stories.

The latest version of the iOS Netflix app lets you share films and TV series from your viewing list on your iPhone or iPad using the hugely popular photo-sharing app. Update to the latest version of the Netflix app, and you can share what you’re watching from My List or elsewhere in the app.

To do so, just highlight the film or show, tap Share and you’ll see Instagram Stories pop up as an option (alongside Facebook Messenger, Twitter and Messages).

You can add a comment or an animated enhancement to the content’s cover art. Like other Instagram Stories, it will remain viewable for 24 hours before it disappears forever. You’ll be able to see a link to your choice within the Netflix app.

The feature will also come to the Android Netflix app, though there’s no word when.

Netflix recently reached 140 million customers around the world.