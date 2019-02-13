Amazon Prime Video’s X-Ray feature comes to Apple TV

Amazon’s X-Ray feature is now available on the Apple TV streaming device.

X-Ray lets you see background information about a show or film while you watch – swipe up or pause, and you can get all manner of info, including cast and crew, trivia, information about the music or background info to a scene.

The information comes from IMDb (Internet Movie Database), which is widely regarded as the best resource for TV and film information. IMDb is owned by Amazon.

To access X-Ray, you’ll have to download the Amazon Prime Video app for Apple TV. It should land as an automatic update, though some users have reported having to re-download the app.

You’ll also need a subscription to Amazon Prime Video, which comes as part of Amazon Prime for £79 a year. Or you can take a free month trial.

X-Ray is available on Amazon original shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Grand Tour, but not all third-party shows and films.