Apple rumoured to release a budget Apple TV streaming dongle

Apple is rumoured to be joining the likes of Amazon and Google in offering a cut-price streaming dongle that you plug into your TV.

At the moment, the only streaming device the firm offers is the Apple TV, a pricey box of tricks that sits below your TV. The new device would reportedly plug into your telly’s HDMI port and dangle out the back out of sight, much like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

The device would help boost uptake to Apple’s soon-to-launch TV and film streaming service.

The Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV Stick sell for £30 and £40 respectively, which is far less than the £149 Apple TV (or £179 for the 4K version).

However, don’t expect Apple to match these devices on price. Cheap in Apple terms is still usually more expensive than its rivals. We wouldn’t be surprised if it came in at a shade under £100.

Apple’s streaming service is rumoured to launch around the spring. Expect this device to debut at the same time.

Source: The Information