Check out Mackenzie Crook in first pics of Sky’s Britannia series 2

Sky has released some first-look pictures from the second series of Britannia.

Here’s Mackenzie Crook taking on the role of Harka, the brother of Veran (who he also played in the first series). He’s unrecognisable in the role – it’s a far cry from Gareth from The Office.

Harka is described as The Dead Man. In series two, the brothers will have an epic battle of wills that will jeopardise a prophecy that would save Britannia from the Romans.

We also see David Morrissey return to his role as General Aulus. Aulus will be teaming up with Celtic Queen Amena (Annabel Scholey) to romanise Celt tribes and crush any resistance.

And here’s Eleanor Worthington-Kit as Cait, a newcomer who’s trained by outcast Druid Divis (Nikolaj Lie Kaas) to fulfil the prophecy.

Series two picks up two years after General Aulus’ invasion of Britannia. No release date has been set, but it will come to Sky Atlantic and Now TV soon.