The Wandering Earth, China’s first major science fiction film, is coming to Netflix. The film has been a smash hit, becoming the country’s second-highest grossing film of all time (the first was Wu Jing’s action flick Wolf Warrior 2). Since its release over Chinese New Year, The Wandering Earth has earned more than $600 million.

The plot? When scientists discover the sun will soon expand and destroy the Earth, countries all over the world join forces to try and shift the Earth further away from it. But as Earth approaches Jupiter, it’s up to a ragtag band of characters to restart Earth’s struggling transport engines and stop it being sucked into Jupiter’s gravitational field.

Despite the film’s domestic success, it has only had a limited release in other countries around the world. Its launch on Netflix will bring it to a much wider international audience – the streaming service currently has around 140 million viewers in 190 countries around the world.

“Audiences from over 190 countries will soon meet The Wandering Earth on Netflix,” director Frant Gwo said in a statement. “I am glad that our movie can reach to people from different parts of the world.

“This is a movie created for the Chinese audience around the world, and it has been positively received since its premiere, we are very excited about it. To my surprise, this movie also resonate outside Mainland China.

“Netflix will translate it into 28 languages, enabling more viewers to enjoy it regardless of geographical and linguistic differences. I hope they will like it.”