Comedians Watching Football with Friends is Sky’s new comedy series

Sky has commissioned a new series called Comedians Watching Football with Friends. As the title suggests, it involves comedians watching some footie action with some of their comedy pals.

It’s very much from Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee school of prosaic titles. It will have a live studio audience, so think of it as a cross between Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and Baddiel and Skinner’s Fantasy Football League.

Because Sky has the rights to broadcast Premier League matches, it will involve some big fixtures of the season. It should also prove more topical than Seinfeld’s series, with comedians passing comment on the week’s happenings while they watch the game on a sofa.

Regular guests will include Nish Kumar (Manchester United), Jon Richardson (Leeds United), Emily Dean (Arsenal), Tom Davis (West Ham United), Matt Forde (Nottingham Forest), Joe Wilkinson (Gillingham), Lee Mack (Blackburn Rovers), Josh Widdicombe (Plymouth Argyle), Adrian Chiles (West Bromwich Albion) and Iain Stirling (Liverpool).