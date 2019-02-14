Good Omens to launch on Amazon Prime Video on 31st May

Amazon’s original series Good Omens will launch on 31st May. The firm has also released the main title sequence.

The show is based on the much-loved book by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. It stars Michael Sheen as a fussy Angel and David Tennant as a loose-living Demon.

The two must team up to save the world from Armageddon. They must also find the Antichrist, an 11-year-old boy who doesn’t know he’s meant to bring upon the end of days.

It also stars Jon Hamm, Frances McDormand, Nick Offerman, Jack Whitehall and Miranda Richardson. It will air on BBC Two at a later date.