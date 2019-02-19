Netflix cancels Jessica Jones and The Punisher

Netflix has cancelled Jessica Jones and The Punisher, the two remaining Marvel shows on its roster. That means the streaming service has now cancelled all six Marvel shows it had licenses for, paving the way for the Disney-owned Marvel to find its new home on the Disney+ streaming service which will launch later this year.

“Marvel’s The Punisher will not return for a third season on Netflix,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. “In addition, in reviewing our Marvel programming, we have decided that the upcoming third season will also be the final season for Marvel’s Jessica Jones.

“We are grateful to Marvel for five years of our fruitful partnership and thank the passionate fans who have followed these series from the beginning.”

Netflix subscribers will still be able to watch both shows, however. Because they’re co-owned by Netflix, they will remain on the service for the foreseeable future. The same goes for the Marvel shows Iron Fist, Daredevil and Luke Cage, as well as the ensemble superhero series The Defenders, which sees all the above heroes join forces.

Daredevil, Iron Fist and Luke Cage were all cancelled at the end of last year.

It’s thought that all or some of these shows will find a new life on Disney+ when it launches at the end of this year.

Source: The Verge