Sky Sports F1 drops to just £10 a month

The price of Sky Sports F1 is dropping to just £10 a month. From 1st March – that’s Friday – you can watch all the practice and qualifying sessions, as well as all 21 races, all live for a tenner a month. Currently the channel costs £18 a month.

The offer comes with a two-year price guarantee.

The first race of the season is the Melbourne Grand Prix, which takes place on 17th March. This season will see Britain’s Lewis Hamilton aiming for his sixth world championship – if he did win it, he would be hot on the heels of Michael Schumacher’s record seven titles.

It also sees 2009 world champion Jenson Button join Sky’s commentary team, alongside Damon Hill and Nico Rosberg.

“Seven years ago we rewrote the rules and created a dedicated channel for F1, pushing the boundaries of sports broadcasting,” Stephen van Rooyen, CEO of Sky UK and Ireland, said in a statement. “Each year we challenge ourselves to go further and this year will be a whole new chapter."