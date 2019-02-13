Sky Sports to show Bellator MMA 2019 tour dates, starting on Sunday

From this weekend, Sky will be the exclusive UK and Ireland home to the Bellator MMA 2019 tour.

Bellator 2019 is a mixed martial arts tour, with fixtures in the US, London and Dublin. In the early hours of Sunday morning, Sky Sports viewers will be able to watch the welterweight match between British fighters Michael ‘Venom’ Page and Paul Daley at the Mohegan Sun arena in Connecticut, USA.

The following weekend, the action moves to Dublin, when Ireland’s James Gallagher takes on Steven Graham.

The fights will air on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event. The one-year deal covers all US fights on the tour, as well as those in London and Dublin.

Georgie Faulkner, head of multi-sports at Sky Sports, said: “We are delighted to be able to partner with Bellator to give our customers the chance to see some of the best, high octane fighters in the world via their MMA 2019 tour.”

Subsequent fights include two in March and one in April.