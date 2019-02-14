The Case Against Adnan Syed coming to Sky/Now TV in April

A true crime documentary based on the hit podcast Serial will come to Sky and Now TV in April.

The Case Against Adnan Syed will be available on Sky Atlantic and Now TV in its entirety on 1st April. Syed’s case was followed by 175 million people who listened to Serial.

Syed stood accused of murdering Baltimore high schooler Hae Min Lee. This four-part documentary will explore the case against him, with previously unseen footage, and groundbreaking revelations that “challenge the state’s case”.

There will also be exclusive interviews with the defence team, Syed’s family and friends and teachers of both Syed and Lee.

Syed was convicted in 2000. But following the success of Serial, his conviction was annulled and a new trial ordered for later this year.

The documentary is directed by Oscar nominee Amy Berg. It’s a joint production between Sky and HBO.