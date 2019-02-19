The League of Gentlemen’s Steve Pemberton joins Sky’s Bounty Hunters

Steve Pemberton has joined the cast of Sky’s Bounty Hunters for the second series.

Pemberton (The League of Gentlemen, Happy Valley), will join Jack Whitehall and Rosie Perez for the five-part drama. He plays Colin McQueen, a history teacher at Eton College with an interest in ‘specialist’ antiques (i.e. Nazi memorabilia). His search for an elusive piece of art brings him into contact with Whitehall’s character, who might be able to help him…

The series is written by Whitehall and Freddy Syborn.

Pemberton said in a statement: “It was a thrill to be asked by Jack and Freddy to play a sinister private-school teacher with an unhealthy interest in Nazi memorabilia – frankly they had me at ‘sinister’ – and it proved a peach of a role which I devoured (apart from the stone, that would be unhealthy).”

Syborn and Whitehall added: “We are thrilled to be given an opportunity to delve deeper into the characters we had such fun with in series one. The second series of Bounty Hunters allows us to build on the characters and also gives the audience a glimpse into other storylines.”

Series two starts on 14th March on Sky One and Now TV.