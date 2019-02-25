What’s on Netflix in March

How is it March already? This year seems to be flying by.

Not to worry, there’s plenty on Netflix to help you slow things down a bit. Such as? A documentary about F1, A Ben Affleck action film, intense tech dysmorphia, new Queer Eye and Arrested Development and more. Check out this lot.

The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind

Available 1st March

Based on the bestselling memoir by William Kamkwamba, this tells the story of a 13-year-old who, against all the odds, finds a way to save his family and village from famine. Uplifting stuff from director Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave) and it introduces a major new talent in the form of Maxwell Simba.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Available 8th March

The producer of the hit documentaries Amy and Senna steps into the high-octane world of Formula 1 to see just what it takes to thrive. With interviews with the drivers, teams and families involved, this documentary promises to be all-access and full throttle.

Triple Frontier

Available 13th March

Ben Affleck leads a motley band of ex-US Special Forces soldiers who decide to stop working for their country and start lining their pockets. No, they don’t set up a content marketing agency, they decide to steal millions of dollars from a ruthless South American drug cartel.

As you can imagine, things don’t go to plan, and what began as a simple heist quickly turns into a struggle to survive.

This is one of the few Netflix films to get a cinema release – albeit a limited one – so the service obviously has high hopes for it. And who can blame it, with a cast that includes Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam and Pedro Pascal.

Arrested Development series 5 (part 2)

Available 15th March

Series five of the sitcom Arrested Development finally returns, almost a year after the first half aired. The reason for the delay? Possibly the inclusion of cast member Jeffrey Tambor, who was dropped from his starring role in Amazon Prime Video’s Transparent after being accused of sexual harassment.

There’s a chance Netflix was waiting for the controversy to die down before releasing the rest of series five. The second half of the season sees pressures mount on the Bluth family as Buster heads towards a murder trial. It also sees the family build a ‘smart’ border wall between Mexico and the US. A case of art imitating life?

Queer Eye series 3

Available 15th March

The new series of this makeover show sees the Fab 5 take to Kansas City, Missouri to help its denizens be their best versions of themselves and hopefully improve their lives in the process. This series promises to feature an equal number of women as men, as well as plenty more tears. The Fab 5 will also head to Japan for four special episodes that will air later in the year.

The Highwaymen

Available 29th March

Woody Harrelson and Kevin Costner play the real-life detectives who brought down the notorious criminal couple Bonny and Clyde in this Netflix original film. The two former Texas Rangers forego modern insights like forensic technology in favour of gut instinct and good old fashioned footwork. It also stars Kathy Bates, John Carroll Lynch and Kim Dickens, and is directed by The Blind Side’s John Lee Hancock.