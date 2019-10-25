Literally every movie you can watch on Disney Plus

Disney Plus has been live in the UK for under a month and already has millions of subscribers. But given the treasure trove of content Disney has on offer, it's hardly surprising.

Since its acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Disney is now the proud owner of a monumental back catalogue of movies and TV shows, in addition to movies produced by Marvel, Pixar, and Lucasfilms.

But in case you need any further incentive to sign up, here's a list of all the films you can find on Disney Plus:

Every movie available on Disney+ streaming

10 Things I Hate About You

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

101 Dalmatians (1961)

101 Dalmatians (1996)

101 Dalmatians 2: Patch’s London Adventure

102 Dalmatians

(500) Days of Summer

The Absent-Minded Professor

The Adventures of André and Wally B.

Adventures in Babysitting (1987)

Adventures in Babysitting (2016)

The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin

The Adventures of Huck and Finn

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

The African Lion

Aladdin

Aladdin and the King of Thieves

Aladdin II: The Return of Jafar

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

Alice in Wonderland (1951)

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Aliens of the Deep

Alley Cats Strike

Almost Angels

America’s Heart and Soul

Amy

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Annie

Ant-Man

Ant-Man and The Wasp

Apollo: Missions to the Moon

The Apple Dumpling Gang

The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again

The Aristocats

Around the World in 80 Days

Atlantis: Milo’s Return

Atlantis Rising

Atlantis: The Lost Empire

Avalon High

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Avengers Assemble

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Infinity War

Babes in Toyland

Baby: Secret of the Lost Legend

Bad Hair Day

Bambi

Bambi 2

The Band Concert

Bao

The Barefoot Executive

The Bears and I

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Beauty and the Beast: Belle’s Magical World

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

Beauty and the Briefcase

Bedknobs and Broomsticks

Bedtime Stories

Before the Flood

Benji the Hunted

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta

The BFG

Big Business

The Big Green

Big Hero Six

The Biscuit Eater

Bizarre Dinosaurs

The Black Cauldron

The Black Hole

Black Panther

Blackbeard’s Ghost

Blank Check

The Blue Umbrella

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers Story

The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars

The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue

Bolt

Boundin’

Brave

Breaking2

Breaking Away

Bridge to Terabithia

Brink

Brother Bear

Brother Bear 2

Buffalo Dreams

A Bug’s Life

Burn-E

Cadet Kelly

Camp Nowhere

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Can of Worms

Candleshoe

Captain America: Civil War

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain Marvel

Cars

Cars 2

Cars 3

Cars Toon: Air Mater

Cars Toon: Hiccups

Cars Toon: Mater Private Eye

Cars Toon: Mater the Greater

Cars Toon: Monster Truck Mater

Cars Toon: Time Travel Mater

Cars Toons: Heavy Metal Mater

Casebusters

The Castaway Cowboy

The Cat from Outer Space

Cheetah

The Cheetah Girls

The Cheetah Girls 2

The Cheetah Girls: One World

Chef Donald

Chicken Little

Christmas Cupid

The Christmas Star

Christopher Robin

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe

Cinderella (1950)

Cinderella (2015)

Cinderella 2: Dreams Come True

Cinderella 3: A Twist in Time

Cloud 9

Coco

College Road Trip

The Colour of Friendship

The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen

Cool Runnings

The Count of Monte Cristo

The Country Bears

Cow Belles

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Dadnapped

Dan in Real Life

Darby O’Gill and the Little People

Davy Crockett and the River Pirates

Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier

Day and Night

Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Den Brother

Descendants

Descendants 2

Diana: In Her Own Words

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Dick Tracy

Dinosaur

Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

Disneynature African Cats

Disneynature Bears

Disneynature Born in China

Disneynature Chimpanzee

Disneynature Crimson Wing

Disneynature Expedition China

Disneynature Ghost of the Mountains

Disneynature Growing Up Wild

Disneynature Monkey Kingdom

Disneynature Oceans

Disneynature Penguins

Disneynature Wings of Life

Doctor Dolittle

Doctor Strange

Don't Look Under the Bed

Donald and Pluto

Double Teamed

Doug’s 1st Movie

DuckTales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp

Dug’s Special Mission

Dumbo

Dumbo (2019)

Earth Live

Easter Island Unsolved

Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off

Eight Below

Emil and the Detectives

The Emperor’s New Groove

Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy

Escape to Witch Mountain

The Even Stevens Movie

Expedition Mars: Spirit and Opportunity

Fantasia

Fantasia 2000

Finding Dory

Finding Nemo

The Finest Hours

First Kid

Flight of the Navigator

The Flood

Flowers and Trees

Flubber

For the Birds

The Fox and the Hound

The Fox and the Hound 2

Frank and Ollie

Frankenweenie (1984)

Frankenweenie (2012)

Freaky Friday (1977)

Freaky Friday (2003)

Freaky Friday (2018)

Free Solo

Frenemies

Frozen

Full-Court Miracle

Fun and Fancy Free

Fuzzbucket​

The Game Plan

G-Force

The Game Plan

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Geek Charming

Genius

George and A.J.

George of the Jungle

George of the Jungle 2

Get a Clue

The Ghosts of Buxley Hall

Giants of the Deep Blue

Girl vs Monster

Glory Road

Go Figure

The Gods Must Be Crazy

Going to the Mat

The Good Dinosaur

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!

A Goofy Movie

Gotta Kick It Up

The Great Mouse Detective

The Greatest Game Ever Played

Greyfriars Bobby

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2

Halloweentown High

Halloweentown

Halloweentown 2: Kalabar’s Revenge

Hannah Montana: The Movie

Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert

Hatching Pete

The Haunted Mansion

Heavyweights

The Help

Herbie: Fully Loaded

Herbie Goes Bananas

Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo

Herbie Rides Again

Hercules

High School Musical

High School Musical 2

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

Hocus Pocus

Holes

Holiday in Handcuffs

Home on the Range

Homeward Bound 2: Lost in San Francisco

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

Honey, We Shrank Ourselves

Honey, I Blew Up the Kid

Horse Sense

The Horse Whisperer

How Dogs Got Their Shapes

How to Build a Better Boy

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

I Am Number Four

I’ll Be Home for Christmas

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade

Ice Princess

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Blue Ribbon Kids

The Incredible Journey

Incredible: The Story of Dr. Pol

The Incredibles

The Incredibles 2

Inner Workings

Inside Out

Inspector Gadget

Inspector Gadget 2

Into the Grand Canyon

Into the Okavango

Into the Woods

Invincible

Invisible Sister

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

Iron Man 3

Iron Man and Hulk: Heroes United

Iron Will

Jack

Jack-Jack Attack

James and the Giant Peach

Jane

The Jennie Project

John Carter

Johnny Kapahala: Back On Board

Johnny Tsunami

Jonas Brothers: The Concert Experience

The Journey of Natty Gan

Journey to Shark Eden

Journey to the Centre of the Earth

Jump In

Jumping Ship

Jungle 2 Jungle

The Jungle Book (1967)

The Jungle Book (2016)

The Jungle Book 2

The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story

Jungle Cat

Justin Morgan Had a Horse

Kazaam

The Kid

A Kid in King Arthur’s Court

Kim Possible (2019)

Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama

Kingdom of the Blue Whale

Kronk’s New Groove

La Luna

Lady and the Tramp

Lady and the Tramp 2: Scamp’s Adventure

The Last Song

Lava

The Legend of Mordu

Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles – Clash of the Skywalkers

Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles – Escape from the Jedi Temple

Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles – Race for the Holocrons

Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles – Raid on Coruscant

Lemonade Mouth

Lend a Paw

Leroy and Stitch

Let It Shine

Life is Ruff

Life Size 2

Life with Mikey

Lifted

Lilo and Stitch

Lilo and Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch

The Lion King (1994)

The Lion King 1 1/2

The Lion King 2: Simba’s Pride

The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid 2: Return to the Sea

The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning

The Little Whirlwind

The Living Desert

The Lizzie McGuire Movie

The Lone Ranger

Lonesome Ghosts

The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great

Lou

The Love Bug (1969)

Lovestruck: The Musical

Luck of the Irish

Luxo Jr.

Man Among Cheetahs

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Mars: Inside SpaceX

Mars Needs Moms

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors

Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe

Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight

Mary Poppins

Mary Poppins Returns

Mater and the Ghostlight

Max Keeble’s Big Move

McFarland, USA

Meet the Deedles

Meet the Robinsons

Melody Time

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

Mickey’s House of Villains

Mickey’s Magical Christmas: Snowed in at the House of Mouse

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

The Mighty Ducks

Mighty Joe Young

Mike’s New Car

Million Dollar Arm

The Million Dollar Duck

Minutemen

Miracle

Miracle at Midnight

Miracle in Lane 2

Miracle Landing on the Hudson

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Mission to the Sun

The Mistle Tones

Moana

Modern Inventions

Mom’s Got a Date with a Vampire

Monsters, Inc

Monsters University

Motocrossed

Mr Boogedy

Mr Holland’s Opus

Mr Magoo

Mr Magorium’s Wonder Emporium

Mulan

Mulan 2

The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Muppet Movie

Muppet Treasure Island

The Muppets (2011)

Muppets Most Wanted

Musical Farmer

My Fake Fiance

My Favourite Martian

My Future Boyfriend

National Treasure

National Treasure: Book of Secrets

Never Been Kissed

Newsies

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Now You See It

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

The Odd Life of Timothy Green

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

Old Dogs

Old Yeller

Oliver and Company

Once Upon a Mattress

One Magic Christmas

Operation Dumbo Drop

The Other Me

Oz the Great and Powerful

The Pacifier

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Parent Trap (1998)

Paris to Pittsburgh

Partly Cloudy

Party Central

People Like Us

Perri

Pete’s Dragon (1977)

Pete’s Dragon (2016)

Peter Pan

Peter Pan: Return to Neverland

Phantom of the Megaplex

Phineas and Ferb: Mission Marvel

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension

Piglet’s Big Movie

Pinocchio

Piper

The Pirate Fairy

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

The Pixar Story

Pixel Perfect

Pizza My Heart

Planes

Planes: Fire Rescue

Planet of the Birds

Pluto’s Christmas Tree

Pocahontas

Pocahontas 2: Journey to a New World

Pollyana

Pooh’s Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin

Pooh’s Heffalump Movie

The Prince and the Pauper

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

The Princess and the Frog

The Princess Diaries

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Princess Protection Program

Prom

The Proof Point

The Proud Family Movie

Queen of Katwe

Quints

Race to Witch Mountain

The Radiator Springs 500 1/2

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Ratatouille

Read It and Weep

Ready to Run

Real Steel

The Reluctant Dragon

The Rescuers Down Under

The Rocketeer

The Rookie

Recess: All Growed Down

Recess: School’s Out

Recess: Taking the 5th Grade

Red’s Dream

Remember the Titans

Return from Witch Mountain

Return to Halloweentown

Return to Oz

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Right on Track

Riley’s First Date

A Ring of Endless Light

Rip Girls

Robin Hood

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Rookie of the Year

Roving Mars

Ruby Bridges

Sacred Planet

Saludos Amigos

Sammy, the Way-Out Seal

The Sandlot

Sanjay’s Super Team

Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Claus

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

Saving Mr Banks

Science Fair

The Scream Team

Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures

The Search for Santa Paws

The Secret of the Magic Gourd

Secret of the Wings

Secretariat

Secrets of Christ’s Tomb: Explorer Special

Secrets of Life

Secrets of the King Cobra

The Shaggy DA

The Shaggy Dog (1959)

The Shaggy Dog (2006)

Sharks of Lost Island

Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure

Shipwrecked

The Sign of Zorro

The Simpsons Movie

Sister Act

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

The Skeleton Dance

Sky High

Skyrunners

Sleeping Beauty

Smart House

Snow

Snow 2: Brain Freeze

Snow Buddies

Snow Dogs

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Snowball Express

Snowglobe (2007)

Solo: A Star Wars Story

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

The Sound of Music

Space Buddies

Spacecamp

Splash

Spooky Buddies

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Starstruck

Steamboat Willie

Stepsister from Planet Weird

Stitch! the Movie

Stonehenge Decoded: Secrets Revealed

The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men

Straight Talk

Strange Magic

The Strongest Man in the World

Stuck in the Suburbs

The Suite Life Movie

Sultan and the Rock Star

Super Buddies

The Swap

Sweet Home Alabama

Swing Vote

Swiss Family Robinson (1960)

Swiss Family Robinson

The Sword in the Stone

Tall Tale

Tangled

Tangled: Before Ever After

Tangled Ever After

Tarzan

Tarzan 2

Tarzan and Jane (2002)

Teachers Pet

Teen Beach 2

Teen Beach Movie

Teen Spirit

That Darn Cat (1965)

That Darn Cat (1977)

The Thirteenth Year

The Three Caballeros

The Three Musketeers

The Tigger Movie

Thor

Thor: Ragnarok

Thor: The Dark World

Those Calloways

Three Days

Three Little Pigs

Three Men and a Baby

Three Men and a Little Lady

Tiger Cruise

‘Til Dad do us Part

Tini: The New Life of Violetta

Tinker Bell

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast

Titanic: 20 Years Later with James Cameron

Tom and Huck

Tomorrowland

Toy Story

Toy Story 2

Toy Story 3

Toy Story Toons: Hawaiian Vacation

Toy Story Toons: Partysaurus Rex

Toy Story Toons: Small Fry

Trail of the Panda

Treasure Buddies

Treasure Island

Treasure of Matecumbe

Treasure Planet

Tree Climbing Lions

Tron

Tron Legacy

Tru Confessions

Tuck Everlasting

Turner and Hooch

Twas the Night

Twitches

Twitches Too

The Ugly Daschund

The Ultimate Christmas Present

Under the Sea: A Descendants Short Story

Under the Tuscan Sun

Underdog

Unidentified Flying Oddball

Up

Up, Up, and Away

US Secret Service: On the Front Line

Valiant

The Vanishing Prairie

Waking Sleeping Beauty

Wall-E

Walt and El Grupo

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

What About Bob?

When In Rome

While You Were Sleeping

Whispers: An Elephant’s Tale

White Fang

Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

The Wild

Willow

Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise

Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo

The Wise Little Hen

The Wizards Return: Alex vs Alex

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

World’s Greatest Dogs

Wreck-it Ralph

A Wrinkle in Time

You Again

You Lucky Dog

You Wish

The Young Black Stallion

Your Friend the Rat

Zapped

Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century

Zenon: The Zequel

Zenon: Z3

Zombies (2018)

Zootropolis

