Disney Plus finally has a UK launch date

Disney Plus is joining the streaming wars and will begin rolling out to countries across the world any day now. The US, Canada and the Netherlands will be the first to gain access on 12th November, with Australia and New Zealand soon following on 19th November.

But we’ve already known this for months — what we haven’t been sure of is when Disney Plus will become available to Disney fans in Europe…until now.

Disney previously said that it planned to have its streaming service available in the UK by the end of the first quarter of 2020, and according to a recent tweet from the official @disneyplus account it appears that promise has been kept:

Just announced: #DisneyPlus will be available in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain (and more to be announced soon) starting on March 31st. Please note: Titles may vary by territory. pic.twitter.com/lE6nzBeaXy — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 7, 2019

This is incredibly exciting news for Disney fans, as well as fans of the brand’s many franchises including Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel. Though Marvel fans might have to be patient for a while, since only a small number of the official 23 movies in its franchise will be available on November 12 — the rest currently don’t have release dates for the streaming service just yet.

To find out what you’ll be able to watch on Disney+ when it launches, see our catch-all list of every film and TV show available on the service.

How can I get Disney Plus?

Customers can sign up to Disney Plus directly via its website currently priced at $6.99 per month of $69.99 per year. Content can then be streamed via Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android devices, Sony Playstation and Microsoft Xbox.

Disney Plus also recently announced that it will be available for download on Amazon’s Fire TV stick, as well as Fire smart TVs and Fire tablets. This comes after already agreeing spaces on Google Chromecast, Apple TV, Xbox & PlayStation games consoles and most smart TVs, so expect it to be sitting next to all your other streaming services soon.

Thinking of switching your TV package? Take a look at our top TV deals from multiple providers.