Disney Plus announces UK launch date and prices at last

It’s the most eagerly-awaited streaming platform ever launched, but European Disney fans have had to wait for months without any concrete updates on when Disney Plus is launching and how much it will cost.

That’s all changed as of this week, as Disney officially moved the European launch date forward to March 24th, launching a little bit earlier across Western Europe than in other locations.

It has also been confirmed that Disney Plus will cost £5.99/€6.99 per month or £59.99/€69.99 for an annual subscription.

Disney Plus launched in a number of worldwide locations in November 2019 including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands, with the remaining European territories set to gain access to the long-awaited streaming service in March 2020.

Disney Plus will launch in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland on March 24th, meanwhile, other Western European markets will have to wait even longer until summer 2020 to gain access. These territories include Belgium, the Nordics and Portugal.

2019 saw the launch of another major US streaming service, Apple TV Plus, as well as the launch of the joint ITV and BBC platform Britbox. However, neither platform has offered any kind of serious competition for industry leader Netflix, which currently has an estimated 158.3 million subscribers.

Disney Plus is set to change that, with a monumental back catalogue of content from the spectrum of iconic entertainment brands that sit under the Disney corporation umbrella, including Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and the newly-acquired 20th Century Fox. Add this to the already-massive collection of Disney movies and TV shows, and subscribers are well-set to start binging extensively from day one.

Disney Plus has also heavily invested in original content that will appear exclusively on the streaming service, with subscribers having access to popular shows such as The Mandalorian and the mouthful that is High School Musical: The Musical: The Series at launch.

Disney Plus will be available to stream on nearly all mobile devices and connected TV devices, including games consoles, streaming media players like Amazon Fire TV Stick and Google Chromecast, as well as smart TVs.

Disney Plus subscriptions will allow up to four users to stream at any one time, allow unlimited downloads on up to ten devices, and the option to set up seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles.

Are you planning on subscribing to Disney Plus? Take our quiz to see which streaming service is the right one for you.