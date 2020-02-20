BT adds Sky Sports, NOW TV, Netflix and more to its TV packages

BT TV is stepping up its TV offerings by incorporating a number of flexible streaming platforms into its TV packages. Now in addition to its current TV roster, BT customers will have access to streaming content from Netflix, Amazon Prime and Sky via its NOW TV streaming service.

Add this to its highly-popular BT Sport platform, BT is set to become a major UK player in the upcoming streaming wars.

New streaming channels coming to BT TV

From 21st February, BT customers will have access to a wide range of Sky Entertainment and Sky Sports content within the BT TV platform, due to the integration of Sky’s NOW TV streaming service.

With flexible TV bundles starting at just £10 a month, BT is positioning itself to be one of the most flexible and affordable options for those wanting to watch content from multiple streaming networks.

The new format will give you the option to add channels and packages of your choice on a month-by-month basis, allowing you total freedom over which networks you want to have access to at any given time.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer division, said: "Our new range of TV packs bring together the best premium services, fully loaded with a wide range of award-winning shows, the best live sports in stunning 4K and the latest must-see films – all with the flexibility to change packs every month – with quick and easy search to find what you want to watch."

BT Sport and Sky Sports all in one place

This means that you will be able to watch channels such as Sky One and Sky Atlantic, have access to the hundreds of box sets available on NOW TV, and will be able to watch all the major sporting events available on both BT Sport and Sky Sports.

And if that wasn’t enough, there’s also the option to link a Netflix and/or Amazon Prime Video subscription, all of which can be viewed via one device, with one remote and one bill each month.

All your subscriptions can then be managed online or via the My BT app, with no out-of-contract price rises within the initial 24 month period.

Entertainment (£10pm) & Big Entertainment (£20 pm)

The BT Entertainment package includes all the latest award-winning entertainment and Sky originals from channels such as Sky Atlantic and Sky One as well as over 300 Box Sets on demand. The Big Entertainment package includes all that plus all the Sky Cinema channels with over 1,000 movies on demand and 40 new movies added each month.

Sport (£15 pm) & Big Sport (£40 pm)

The BT Sport package includes all four BT Sport channels –– with exclusive Premier League games and every match of the UEFA Champions League –– and Big Sport includes all 11 of the Sky Sports channels as well, meaning you’ll never miss a game again.

VIP (£60 pm)

The BT VIP package quite simply includes everything: all the entertainment channels, all the Sky Cinema channels, all the Sky Sports channels and all the BT Sport channels, with access to BT Sport Ultimate in up to 4K HDR.

You can then add any of the following 30-day bolt-on services to any of your TV packages:

NOW TV Sky Sports Pass (Daily £9.99, weekly £14.99 and monthly £33.99)

NOW TV Sky Cinema Pass (£11.99 pm)

NOW TV Entertainment Pass (£8.99 pm)

BT Sport (£15 pm)

BT TV Kids (£5 pm)

HD & 4K (£5 pm)

Amazon Prime Video (Six months on us*, then £5.99 pm)

Netflix (from £5.99 pm)

NOW TV Kids (£3.99 pm)

NOW TV hayu (£3.99 pm)

NOW TV Boost (£3 pm)

BT TV will be running a special launch offer for customers taking the new flexible packages offering them BT Superfast Fibre and new Entertainment Package from just £37.99 per month.

Check out our exclusive BT broadband and TV deals.