Sky to launch two new channels with Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature

High-quality documentaries are more in demand than ever, with factual shows quickly becoming the second most-popular genre in TV after drama. In order to accommodate your ever-growing lust for history and nature documentaries, Sky TV is launching two brand new channels that will exclusively provide factual content.

Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature will launch in Spring 2020 and will be available to all Sky TV customers at no extra charge. The two new channels will offer hundreds of hours of programming, combining original commissions and acquired content to give you the ultimate documentary-viewing experience.

Sky Documentaries

You can watch a huge catalogue of content on Sky Documentaries when it launches in the spring, with all TV customers getting access to new, real life stories from award-winning filmmakers. This will include new documentaries from HBO and SHOWTIME® as well as Sky original documentaries.

The channel will feature a mix of full-length documentaries and series from the worlds of sport, biographies, and real-world controversies of some of the most famous and infamous people in the world.

Sky Nature

If you prefer your documentaries on the greener side, then having a channel dedicated entirely to natural history programming will be a dream come true. Dedicated to exploring the natural world and showcasing both its beauty and fragility, Sky Nature will be home to a huge collection of nature shows. On launch, it will already feature Sky’s existing extensive David Attenborough collection, and will be the home of Love Nature programming on Sky.

Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content at Sky, said:

“Premium documentaries and nature series are increasingly important to our customers, with them wanting to get to the shows they want as quickly as possible. That’s why we’re launching two new content brands, Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature.

“These new channels will offer our customers an unrivalled destination for brand new, world class documentaries and nature programming as well as an extensive on demand library of the world’s best factual programmes.”

Can I stream Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature online?

Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature programs will begin airing on the new channels as well as being available on-demand as well as on the NOW TV streaming service as part of the NOW TV Entertainment Pass.

What shows will be available to watch?

Both channels will include a number of new Sky originals, alongside HBO and SHOWTIME exclusives, as well as an extensive demand library of previously-aired content.

What’s on Sky Documentaries?

Bitter Pill: Primodos Tiger Woods: The Comeback McMillions from executive producer Mark Wahlberg After Truth directed by Andrew Rossi The Kingmaker directed by Lauren Greenfield What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind

What’s on Sky Nature?

Extreme Animals: One Wild Day Extreme Animals: Life’s First Steps Amazing Animal Friends, a Love Nature original produced by Emmy & BAFTA award winning producers, Oxford Scientific Films Wild Tales from the Farm, filmed in the UK and narrated by Hugh Bonneville

Check out the latest broadband and TV deals from Sky and you could be binging documentaries in no time.