Streaming stalwart Roku has just launched its own streaming channel in the UK.

The recently launched Roku Channel promises the best of both British and international content in one place.

Everything from reality shows to gritty police procedurals, kids’ content (including Minecraft and mini-magnate Ryan) to comedy and feature films, more than 10,000 shows are available at launch.

Better yet, the channel is entirely free to anyone owning a Roku stick or a smart Roku TV. And you'll also find it on Sky's own Q and Now TV services.

The only caveat is that content is interspersed with a selection of curated ads – with the promise that repetition will be kept to a minimum and the ads will be relevant to you.

“With The Roku Channel we are making it easy for consumers to find great free entertainment and provide additional value to Roku users, NOW TV device holders and Sky Q customers,” said Rob Holmes, Vice President of Programming at Roku.

“Ad-supported viewing is one of the fastest growing categories on our platform and we are excited to meet the consumer demand for free TV.”

This news follows hot on the heels of an update to their Roku operating system (9.3) and mobile app, introducing a revamped user interface and voice assistance via Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa.